Union Pacific Railroad Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for First Time, Highlighting the Railroad's Sustainability Efforts

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific was selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the first time, underscoring its sustainable leadership and continued steps to achieve its ambitious environmental commitments.

"Union Pacific is proud to be recognized as part of the prestigious DJSI list as a result of our environmental and sustainability efforts," said Beth Whited, Executive Vice President – Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer. "Railroads are the most environmentally responsible way to transport ground freight, and we are committed to further reducing our carbon footprint, working hand in hand with our customers and communities to ensure a shared sustainable future."

The DJSI benchmarks corporate sustainability performance based on an assessment of comprehensive governance, economic, environmental and social criteria.

In 2021, the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) approved Union Pacific's short-term target to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and GHG emissions 26% by 2030. This year, Union Pacific committed to the SBTi to revalidate its short-term target in line with the 1.5°C global warming scenario and develop a long-term, science-based target to reach net-zero value chain GHG emissions by 2050. Both targets will be published after they are validated by SBTi.

As part of these commitments, the railroad signed the largest locomotive modernization deal in rail history earlier this year for 600 locomotive modernizations, totaling more than $1 billion. The modernizations will provide approximately 350 tons of carbon reduction per locomotive per year, the equivalent of removing emissions from nearly 45,000 passenger cars.

Union Pacific emerged as a leader among transportation companies that participate in the CSA reporting and evaluation process in 2022 and was one of five transportation companies included in the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index.

Additional highlights of Union Pacific's sustainability efforts include:

Reduced fuel consumption by more than 11 million gallons in 2021 compared to 2020.

Increased use of renewable fuel and biodiesels.

Plans to purchase North America's largest carrier-owned fleet of battery-electric locomotives.

The first U.S. railroad to formally support the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), reinforcing company's commitment to transparent disclosure.

More information about Union Pacific's sustainability efforts are available at up.com.

