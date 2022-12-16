NIH PROGRAM STUDY FINDS LIFE CHANGES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTRIBUTE TO MOTHERS' TRAUMATIC STRESS

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers who experienced more life changes during the pandemic reported more symptoms of traumatic stress, according to a new study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.

Mothers with higher incomes and higher education tended to experience more changes and reported more symptoms of traumatic stress. Additionally, these mothers were more likely to report financial concerns as a cause of that stress.

"Our study found that mothers who had the most changes to their work, health, and social support systems also reported the highest amount of traumatic stress due to the pandemic," said Tracy Bastain, PhD, MPH, an ECHO Program investigator from the University of Southern California.

This study included 11,473 mothers from 62 ECHO cohorts across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and investigated the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on maternal mental health from April 2020 through August 2021. ECHO researchers examined patterns of pandemic-associated changes in maternal health and health behaviors, healthcare visits, work and finances, and coping strategies. The researchers used cluster analysis to group the mothers based on their pandemic experiences and then examined whether these groups reported higher or lower symptoms of traumatic stress related to the pandemic.

Dr. Bastain and Amy Margolis, PhD, an ECHO Program investigator from Columbia University, led this collaborative research published in JAMA Network Open.

Bastain, T. et al. COVID-19 Pandemic Experiences and Symptoms of Pandemic-Associated Traumatic Stress Among Mothers in the US. JAMA Network Open. DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.47330

