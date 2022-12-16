Viking Assists with Acquisition of Fast-Growing Cabinet and Related Products Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of a fast-growing cabinet and related products business. The founder entered the market after seeing an opportunity to bring a higher level of service to the product category. The company is now a leader in the market and is poised for continued growth

Mike Donahue and Trevor Crocker of Viking M&A were the advisors who led the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

In business since 1996, Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. Viking has an average timeline from engagement to closing of 7 months and has represented more than 800 successful transactions.

