Creatd, Inc. Retains Industry Experts in the Legal Field to Investigate Naked Short Selling

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced it has retained the services of Christian Levine Law Group, a premier firm chosen for its capabilities in investigating and litigating civil suits within the financial capital markets, stock fraud, naked-short selling, and other related practices.

Commented Chairman and CEO, Jeremy Frommer, "Selling short is selling an IOU note. Naked short selling is selling a counterfeit IOU note where one originally did not locate the stock to borrow for the sale. This practice creates artificial shares that do not exist within the Company's capital structure. We have engaged the Christian Levine Law Group to help us root out this kind of behavior. For far too long, hard-working Americans have lost their jobs and financial savings because of practices that violate the spirit of securities regulations. I intend to put a stop to it."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

