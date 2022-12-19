LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Broker, Bob Siegmeth, joins the fastest growing Real Estate firm in SoCal and surrounding areas. Equity Union, with its 8 and counting locations, including a new location in Santa Clarita, welcomes Siegmeth to the team as managing Broker of the Santa Clarita branch.

Equity Union Adds Top Broker

Siegmeth was the Broker of Record for another brokerage. He has been involved in over 500 sale transactions in Los Angeles and Ventura County areas since 2008. Prior to that he managed over 5,000 real estate sale dispositions for two large loan servicing companies in the real estate management department. He has been licensed since 1991 and has received notoriety as being one of the youngest real estate licensed agents in California during his start. Siegmeth joined the industry while still accomplishing his high school diploma. He is the epitome of being passionate for Real Estate and a beacon for those searching for a professional career to model their own after.

Providing the ultimate customer service to clients is a priority of Siegmeth. Equity Union's CEO shares that same sentiment, "Going above and beyond for our clients is the core value of this company [Equity Union] and our team members uphold that value in its truest form. Bob [Siegmeth] is no different. I'm assured he will continue to provide the best service to our clients and be a key part in Equity Union's continued success." - Harma Hartouni

"It's exciting to join a company that is innovative, offering a concierge service, high tech platform and marketing team that is focused on helping their agents succeed at a high level. As we continue to experience a shifting market, it will be increasingly important to put our agents above the competition particularly in the luxury space." - Bob Siegmeth

Equity Union shows no yield for the city of Los Angeles and Southern California as it continues to add notorious, star players in the industry to its team and carries on with its ever growing expansion.

Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking realtor and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity, and excellence.

Media Contact: Dan Stueve, +13105955875, dan@equityunion.com

