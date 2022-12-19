FDOT AWARDS STRATEGIC MAPPING STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS "ITS" TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently more than 300 public transit systems in the state of Florida. This Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) statewide contract (under the "TRIPS" program), leverages buying power, and reduces the need for individual agencies to undergo costly procurements. Strategic Mapping makes purchasing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) seamless for transit agencies in Florida.

About Strategic Mapping:

Strategic Mapping is a privately-held technology corporation founded in 2006. Since our founding, we have remained dedicated to providing innovative, user-friendly, and expandable solutions, designed specifically for public transit. Our solutions modernize daily transit operations by providing enhanced visibility into fleet management and exceptions. Additionally, we improve driver and passenger safety, communications, planning, reporting, accessibility, and the passenger experience.

Our solution portfolio includes: Computer Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL), Automated Voice Announcement Systems (AVA), On-board Infotainment, Automatic Passenger Counting (APC), Real-Time Passenger Information Systems (RTPI), On-board Wi-Fi, Mobile Fare Payment and Fare Collection Systems, Yard Management, and Vehicle Diagnostics. We seamlessly integrate with Scheduling Systems, Maintenance Management Systems, Payroll Systems, Cellular and Radio Communication, Destination Signs, Automatic Passenger Counters (APC), Video Surveillance Systems, Farebox Equipment, and various types of On-board and Wayside Signage.

View original content:

SOURCE Strategic Mapping