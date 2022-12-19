Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for Future Community in Tucson Area

Mattamy will offer single-family homes for homebuyers following acquisition of land within Dove Mountain in Marana, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Arizona. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites.

This deal further adds to Mattamy's carefully curated selection of high-quality offerings in the greater Tucson market. Development has already commenced and Mattamy Homes expects to open Saguaro Reserve for sales in early 2024.

In this new neighborhood northwest of Tucson, Mattamy Homes will offer 12 floorplans from a total of three different series. All will be single-story, single-family designs with a variety of exterior style options. As with all Mattamy Homes' home designs, each will emphasize modern styling, lifestyle-friendly features and spacious living areas. Each offers a fresh variation on a central, open-concept living space combining kitchen, dining area and Great Room.

"We're excited about all the engaging lifestyle opportunities that Saguaro Reserve will offer Marana-area homeowners," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "At Saguaro Reserve, the best of the Southwest lifestyle will be close at hand — with unbeatable mountain views, pristine desert landscapes and miles of trails to explore."

Saguaro Reserve will be located next to Dove Mountain's newest community park. This amenity includes a three-story play structure for kids, a dog park, basketball and pickleball courts, and a sports field. This is in addition to Dove Mountain's existing trails, playgrounds and challenging golf opportunities.

Just outside the Dove Mountain community, Saguaro Reserve residents will also enjoy convenient proximity to shopping, dining, events and culture. Dove Mountain Retail Center is nearby, with access to health care, banking, food and craft brew. Other restaurants, shops, boutiques, salons and other conveniences are just beyond in greater Marana and nearby Oro Valley.

Marana is approximately 20 miles from the heart of downtown Tucson and offers year-round activities, entertainment and outdoor recreation with a picturesque mountain backdrop — including the nearby Saguaro National Park and Tucson Mountain Park – both featuring breathtaking Sonoran Desert views. Saguaro Reserve will be served by the Marana Unified School District — including a new, STEM-oriented school. Saguaro Reserve is also located near Interstate 10 and local fire and medical services.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Dove Mountain

Dove Mountain is a gated, master-planned community located at the peak of Dove Mountain, Arizona. It contains several completed neighborhoods in addition to the future Saguaro Reserve. Amenities include over 80 holes of golf, 60 miles of hiking and biking trails, a community park, playgrounds with shaded play structures and a dedicated paw park.

