RF Code Expands Global Reach With Addition of Israel-based Discount Bank to its Client Base

Via partnership, RiT Tech joins RF Code's DCIM partner community

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Code , a pioneer of automated, real-time physical asset lifecycle management and environmental monitoring solutions for data centers, today announced the addition of Discount Bank , provider of comprehensive banking services through a network of 114 branches in Israel, to its customer base. The relationship is in partnership with RIL Eco Systems and RiT Tech , an Israeli leading provider of IT infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. RiT has also joined the RF Code data center infrastructure management (DCIM) technology partner community.

"We are excited to help our client Discount Bank evolve their data center practices and the collaboration between RF Code and RiT Tech provides us with the perfect solution," said David Lehana , CEO of RIL EcoSystems. "RF Code's 99.9 percent accurate asset management solution will keep our client's DCIM up to date automatically in real-time, and as a result, our client will be able to replace error-prone, manually entered asset location data, and eliminate unnecessary costs and risks."

"RF Code's active and wire-free sensors along with CenterScape , our flagship asset management software platform, amplifies the performance of RiT's DCIM services by feeding it 99.9 percent accurate and real-time data, a critical asset for data centers and colocation facilities," said Dale Quayle , CEO, RF Code. "It's been a pleasure to help Discount Bank modernize their data center management and we're also glad to have RiT as one of the newest partners to join our growing ecosystem."

Without real-time critical asset management solutions, human error can be costly. Unplanned downtime, misplaced equipment, and capital at rest can hurt an organization's bottom line. In fact, over 60 percent of failures result in at least $100,000 in total losses, according to Uptime Institute's 2022 Outage Analysis Report , which is up from 39 percent just a few years ago. During that same time period, the share of outages that cost over $1 million increased from 11 percent to 15 percent and that number keeps growing.

About Discount Bank

Discount Bank was founded in 1935 by the late Mr. Leon Recanati and is a part of the Discount Group. The Bank offers comprehensive banking services to its customers in all areas of financial activity, through a network of 114 branches spread throughout Israel and through direct banking services - the Telebank telephone service center, an innovative website, and an advanced application. For more information visit. www.discountbank.co.il .

About RF Code

RF Code is an innovator of autonomous asset intelligence solutions. RF Code's real-time, active RFID technology improves IT asset tracking accuracy, full asset lifecycle management, and inventory utilization at data centers and edge locations. Autonomous IT asset tracking and enhancement help RF Code customers eliminate manual error costs, optimize processes, maintain uptime, and comply with regulatory requirements. With patented wire-free active RFID sensors, open APIs, and real-time reporting capabilities, RF Code can be easily integrated with existing IT, facilities, and business systems.

RF Code is based in Austin, TX, and serves more than 200 organizations worldwide including Fortune 500, systems integrators, and value-added resellers. Additional information can be found at http://www.rfcode.com .

