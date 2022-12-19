Vice President Mike Pence to Address Distributors at Executive Summit 2023

Pence to share insights on global and domestic realities ahead for North American businesses

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), which is the voice of the 8.1 trillion-dollar wholesale distribution industry, and employs more than 5 million U.S. workers, announced today that Vice President Mike Pence will keynote Executive Summit 2023, the premier industry event for wholesale-distribution, January 31 – February 2, 2022, at the Fairmont, Washington, DC.

Vice President Pence will address North America's leading class of distributors and share his insights on the global and domestic realities ahead for North American businesses, the U.S. economy, the supply chain and more. NAW's Executive Summit is known in the industry as the most important and insightful event of the year; bringing together an incredible roster of distribution industry executives and service suppliers from all corners of the country to network, share best practices and innovate for the future.

"We could not be more honored to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to address distributors from across North America at Executive Summit 2023," said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. "The Vice President's leadership has been felt throughout the business community and we are eager to hear his ideas and insights for the future advancement and prosperity of the country and to ensure that distributors can do what they do best and supply and support America," concluded Hoplin.

"Distributors are the heart of the American supply chain," said Vice President Mike Pence. "Thanks to the critical links and connections this industry makes possible, the goods and products needed to live and prosper in America make their way to communities and municipalities around the country. It is through distribution that towns and cities are built, homes are lit, families are fed, and the sick are supplied with life-saving medical products. We are thrilled to address leaders of this critical industry that keep the economy and the country moving," concluded Pence.

Each year, the Wholesale-Distribution Industry gathers in Washington, DC for NAW's Executive Summit to hear from top executives and thought leaders from across the industry on topics such as innovation, supply chain visibility, profitable growth strategies, regulation, the economy, branding, and the value in investing in a happy workforce.

NAW is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.1 trillion wholesale distribution industry. Founded in 1946, NAW is comprised of national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all sectors of distribution. Our industry employs more than 5 million workers throughout the United States and accounts for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. There are 35,000 wholesale distribution companies that operate in nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 states.

NAW's mission is to deliver world-class programs and services, designed to help the most dynamic companies in wholesale distribution succeed. Our programming is tailored for the CEOs, senior executives, and rising leaders at our member companies and associations. Members engage with NAW through our offerings in: Thought Leadership, Networking, Executive Education, Benchmarking/Research, Shared Resourcing, Partnerships, Government Relations, and Public Affairs.

