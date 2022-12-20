Ivy Rehab Partners with Maximum Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation of New Jersey

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitation and pediatric services and New Jersey's largest physical therapy provider, has added two clinics to its market-leading footprint through its latest partnership with Maximum Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation.

In 2013, siblings James Van Dien and Paige Palmer founded Maximum Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation in their hometown of North Arlington, New Jersey. After solidifying a reputation for providing exceptional care and patient experiences in their community, they expanded with the addition of a new clinic in New Milford in 2021.

James and Paige have continued to expand their clinical knowledge with advanced education in myofascial release, Selective Functional Movement Assessment, kinesiology taping, and agility, speed, and quickness training in order to best support their patients' needs and to continue to provide cutting-edge care.

"My ultimate goal is to provide advanced, well-rounded, and compassionate care to all my patients. Partnering with Ivy Rehab allows me to further this mission through advanced knowledge sharing," said James Van Dien. "We're excited to join one the largest physical therapy companies in New Jersey and to share and grow from our collective best practices."

"Joining Ivy Rehab will provide my team with further support to deliver high-quality care to our patients. We are committed to clinical excellence and share mutual goals to deliver specialized, one-on-one care," said Paige Palmer. "I'm looking forward to tapping into the educational opportunities that Ivy Rehab provides to advance my skillset."

"We are lucky to have such exceptional clinicians as James and Paige joining Ivy Rehab," said Michael Rucker, CEO. "We are growing stronger through their experience and leadership, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with such an amazing team."

