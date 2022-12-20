Scorpion Biological Services Becomes Scorpius BioManufacturing to Reflect Expansion

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion Biological Services today announced it has changed its name to Scorpius BioManufacturing reflecting the company's recently expanded manufacturing capabilities and the grand opening of its new biomanufacturing facility in San Antonio in October.

David Halverson, President of Scorpius, said, "With the opening of our new state-of-the-art San Antonio facility, we wanted a name that better defines our focus and full-service offering. Scorpius provides a full spectrum of CRO and CDMO services, led by professionals with years of experience in lab services. This evolution highlights our ability to take our clients' biologic innovations through the clinic to commercialization."

The new facility offers GCP, GLP and GMP biomanufacturing capabilities in both mammalian and microbial modalities. Suites and equipment trains are flexible, with bioreactor sizes ranging from 50 L up to 2,000 L, and best-in-class equipment installed across the facility to produce high-quality material for clients. Scorpius offers the capability to manufacture a wide range of products, including cell therapy, recombinant proteins from mammalian or microbial systems, and DNA vectors.

With continuing strong demand for outsourced biomanufacturing, Scorpius has committed to continue to invest in capacity to serve clients' needs.

Jeff Wolf, Founder and Chairman of Scorpius, said, "We have long been committed to building biomanufacturing capacity in the United States, using American financing, American labor, and American supplies and materials wherever possible. We look forward to partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes to fulfill this mission under the Scorpius banner."

About Scorpius BioManufacturing

Scorpius BioManufacturing is working to expand the reach of precision medicine to more people within multiple therapeutic areas. Its team is comprised of experts in bioanalytics , cell biology, virology, translational biology, biomanufacturing , and drug development. Scorpius' services are designed to support a myriad of biologic drugs from conception through clinical trials and commercial production , bringing new drugs to market faster and more reliably. For more information, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com and follow Scorpius on LinkedIn .

