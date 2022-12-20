Syte Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

As an AWS Retail Competency Partner, Syte will offer technical strategy and deployment services to retailers to support their digital transformation.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syte , a leading Product Discovery Platform, announced today that the company has earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.

Syte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Syte) (PRNewswire)

Joining the AWS Retail Competency means Syte's offering has demonstrated technical proficiency and retail customer success in one or more specialized areas, including Customer Engagement, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Stores, Advanced Retail Data Science, and Core Retail Business Applications. This designation also further recognizes the company as a leading AI-powered solution to retail customers worldwide.



"Syte is pleased to formally become an AWS Retail Competency Partner," said Vered Levy-Ron, CEO of Syte. "Earning this status reflects back on our forward thinking team and the place we have built in the retail eCommerce space as a critical component of our customers' business strategies."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is geared toward clients seeking highly specialized partners offering retail technology on AWS. The AWS Retail Competency saves AWS customers time by identifying and vetting industry-specialized APN Partners who have proven success and deep technological capabilities in the retail sphere.

AWS Retail Competency Partners support all phases of the retail value chain, providing innovative technology solutions that accelerate retailers' modernization and innovation journeys.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo multiple levels of validations and deep dives into their security practices and solution architecture with AWS Solution Architects. The process ensures partner offerings align with AWS's best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

About Syte

Syte uses visual AI to create intuitive search and discovery experiences for all types of shoppers. Syte's solutions include visual search, automated product tagging, personalized recommendations, shoppable social curation, and more.

Brands and retailers like Farfetch, Prada, SHEIN, H. Samuel, Coleman Furniture, and Baycrew's, partner with Syte to boost revenue and drive business growth.

To learn more about Syte's solutions, products, technology, patents, and trademarks, visit www.syte.ai.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. AWS cloud computing web services provide distributed computing processing capacity and software tools via AWS server farms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syte / BAM Communications