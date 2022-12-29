Universal Events Inc. makes $15,000 donation to Tilly's Life Center in support of youth programming

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Universal Events Inc. announced today that it has donated $15,000 to Tilly's Life Center (TLC).

The donation is being matched in conjunction with the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation, bringing the total donation to $30,000.

The donation will go toward supporting students in TLC's Phase 1 – "I Am Me" Social Emotional Learning Program. The charity provides comprehensive programs, including engaging lessons on topics such as resilience, self-worth, effective communication, and developing a positive mindset. The donation will benefit students from the following continuation schools: Silverado, Union, Valley Vista, and Back Bay High Schools in Orange County, California.

"The holidays are meant to be a joyful time and a time of giving back to those who need it more than we do," said Universal Events Inc. CEO, Harmony Vallejo. "Our team at Universal Events is dedicated to supporting causes that provide the much-needed change that we need to see in our communities. We encourage everyone with the ability to give back to do so, especially at this time of year."

The company is also encouraging people to donate to Tilly's Life Center at https://tillyslifecenter.org . Donations begin at $25 dollars and up, and you can also enter custom amounts.

"Whatever you can give has the potential to make meaningful change," said Vallejo. "I believe you have one life, and if you can use some of your time on this earth to support the betterment of others, I feel you should. I gave to TLC because I believe supporting the next generation needs to be one of the highest priorities."

About TLC

Today's teens are facing crisis. Every day, they face challenges like depression, suicide, anxiety, substance abuse, and school violence. TLC is there to change that. TLC is a youth-focused nonprofit foundation aimed at empowering teens with a positive mindset and helping them effectively cope with crises and adversity.

The mission of Universal Events Inc. is to take on the administrative and marketing challenges for nonprofit organizations, allowing them to fully focus on their programs. As a marketing and brand awareness team, Universal Events' goal is to educate the public on who these nonprofits are and what support they provide to communities.

For more information about us, see universalevents-inc.com .

