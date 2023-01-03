GekkoVet is Selected for the VMX Pitch Competition Finals

HELSINKI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish company, GekkoVet, excited to announce their selection as a finalist in the world's leading veterinary education conference Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2023 pitch competition.

Gekkovet CEO (PRNewswire)

Each year VMX hosts a pitch competition for companies in the startup circle to provide an opportunity for new companies to introduce their products to the US veterinary market. GekkoVet is proud to be one of the three companies selected to progress to the finals.

The pitch finals will be held January 15th at 4:30 PM the VMX Central Learning Theater at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

GekkoVet's Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Johanna Majamaa commented, "We're incredibly honored to have been selected as finalists! GekkoVet has been gaining traction with both veterinary students and seasoned veterinarians in the US and we're looking forward to increasing our exposure during the pitch competition."

GekkoVet is a digital diagnostic and treatment tool for veterinarians that is based on over 50,000 pages of clinical source material. GekkoVet helps veterinarians quickly select the symptoms that their patient has from a list of clinical and laboratory findings. Next, the platform matches with over 28,000 different symptom-diagnosis combinations. The proprietary GekkoVet algorithm shows the diagnoses list in probability order based on patient symptoms to improve the quality and speed of clinical decision making.

GekkoVet has been identifying gaps in the diagnostic and treatment process to meet the needs of the modern veterinarian. Recently, GekkoVet conducted a market survey of students to identify these gaps among new veterinarians. Respondents reported difficulty combining information from various sources for a specific patient case. Additionally, when asked how concerned students were that their patient diagnosis was incorrect on a scale from 0-100, the average response was 56. This data demonstrates the urgent need to equip new graduates with modern tools to support their clinical decision making. Download your copy of the findings at https://www.gekkovet.com/10pearlsebook.

GekkoVet's mission is to increase the efficiency of veterinarians by digitizing clinical decision making to bridge the gap. The AVMA predicts a shortage of 15,000 veterinarians by the end of the decade in the face of growing pet ownership.

Stop by the GekkoVet booth #s4930 at VMX to learn more about how GekkoVet is streamlining the differential diagnosis process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976134/Gekkovet_International_Oy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976133/Gekkovet_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Johanna Majamaa

Co-Founder, CEO

johanna.majamaa@gekkovet.com

+358 45 189 6144

www.gekkovet.com

Gekkovet Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gekkovet International Oy