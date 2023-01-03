Sisram Medical to Present Virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more, today announced that it will present virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Lior Dayan, Sisram's Chief Executive Officer, and Doron Yannai, Chief Financial Officer of Alma, a wholly owned subsidiary, will be presenting at 9:30am EST and will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on the same day, Thursday, January 12. Please contact your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/sisr/2285933

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides can be viewed on Sisram's website: https://sisram-medical.com/investors/

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

http://www.sisram-medical.com

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited

Orianna Ou / Yinmei He

+852 3468 8171

sisrammed.list@everbloom.com.cn

