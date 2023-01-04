Aviation Executive Todd Freeman Named as Incoming Chair of Airlink Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster logistics nonprofit Airlink has named Todd Freeman as incoming Chair of its Board of Trustees. Freeman has served as Airlink Treasurer since 2020 and will succeed Airlink's current chair James Hnat whose three-year term concluded on December 31st. Mr. Hnat will remain on the board as chair emeritus.

Respected aviation industry figure Todd Freeman (New Chair of Airlink's Board of Trustees). (PRNewswire)

"I've worked closely with Todd Freeman for many years and look forward to pursuing the next exciting phase of Airlink's growth and impact plan," said Steve Smith, Airlink President and CEO. "I am deeply grateful to James Hnat for serving as Board of Trustees Chair. Under James' stewardship Airlink has firmly established itself as a vital part of the humanitarian aid sector, delivering critical humanitarian aid to over 19.8 million people across the globe, supporting the aid programs of 100 NGO partners and helping save those organizations over $12.4M in transportation costs."

"I'm proud to have had the opportunity to serve as chair, helping support Airlink's work and its senior management team and staff as they have grown the organization over three turbulent and intense years of humanitarian operations, dominated by a global pandemic and a European war," said Mr. Hnat. "The appointment of my colleague Todd Freeman as chair is part of a well-planned board succession program which ensures continuity of operations and leadership at a critical time."

Incoming chair Todd Freeman is a longstanding member of Airlink's Board of Trustees and is a respected aviation industry figure, having previously served in various senior commercial roles with GECAS and more recently in a senior advisory capacity with Nordic Aviation Capital. Mr. Freeman currently serves on the board of directors for the aerospace manufacturer Embraer S.A.

"I'm honored to be appointed to Chair, and I am deeply grateful to James for his service," said Mr. Freeman. "I look forward to working with Airlink's management team, its 150 NGO and 47 airline partners in this new role. Together, we can drive this outstanding organization to new heights and deliver more aid to communities in crisis around the world."

Airlink also announced the creation of a new Deputy Chair board position to be filled by current board secretary Robyn Mandel, Founder of the Law Office of Robyn Mandel. The position of Secretary will be filled by current board member Tom Ruth, former President and CEO of Edmonton Airports, and the role of Treasurer, vacated by Mr. Freeman, will be filled by current Board member Mary Ellen Jones, former Vice President of Asia-Pacific Sales at Pratt & Whitney.

About Airlink: Airlink ( www.airlinkflight.org ) is a nonprofit organization providing free and heavily subsidized flights and air transport for pre-screened nonprofits to deliver disaster responders and supplies in the wake of humanitarian crises worldwide. Its network includes more than 150 aid organizations and 47 commercial and charter airlines. In 2022 the humanitarian aid Airlink moved assisted 13 million people in the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters, including the war in Ukraine and continuing health system strengthening to combat COVID-19 in Sub-Saharan Africa. For more information, please visit www.airlinkflight.org .

