Epson to Create In-Store Experience with Café at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show

Epson's Most Advanced Retail and POS Solutions on Display
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be demonstrating retail point of sales and back office solutions at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show from Jan. 15-17, 2023. Epson will showcase its latest innovative products designed for retail businesses that offer outstanding value, results and a better bottom line in booth #4457. Epson will also announce a new line of mobile POS thermal receipt printers designed to fit the needs of any retail or hospitality environment.
"In the past few years many assumed that most retail activity would move online. However, as the world opened up, consumers were quick to go back to brick-and-mortar stores, proving there is still a strong demand for physical retail," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "Businesses are looking to solutions that can support the customers' full path to purchase whether that be online, BOPIS, in-store, curbside pickup, or delivery. Our in-store solution demos and café setup will offer visitors a glimpse of the full end-to-end experience that Epson retail solutions provide."
Demonstrations in Epson's booth at NRF include:
- New mSeries Product Line – Epson will be unveiling new compact receipt printers that offer a sleek and modern design with enhanced connectivity and engineered for reliable performance for the needs of today and the future.
- POS Receipt Printers – As the fastest POS receipt printer in the industry1, the OmniLink® TM-T88VII offers flexible connectivity between multiple devices to help merchants deliver the best customer experience in virtually every environment. The OmniLink TM-H6000V multifunction receipt printer with slip/endorsement printing helps businesses leverage printing from web-based apps including online ordering services, so they're ready for the ever-changing world of retail.
- Kiosk-Friendly Receipt Printer – The EU-m30 is a sleek, compact kiosk thermal receipt printer with an easy mounting kit for effortless integration and serviceability, ideal for busy retail environments.
- Newest Liner-Free Thermal Label Printer – The OmniLink TM-L100 offers our broadest media support. Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup, delivery, where item or order labeling is necessary, the TM-L100 helps retailers improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store.
- Mobile POS Solutions – The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL with a built-in tablet mount offers a total mobile POS solution in a modern, compact, flexible, industrial design. The Mobilink™ TM-P20II, Mobilink TM-P80II and Mobilink TM-P80II Plus portable receipt printers offer a sleek and modern enclosure, improved rugged design and enhanced wireless connectivity for untethering operators from a POS terminal.
- On-Demand Color Labeling – The ColorWorks® C4000 and C6000P desktop color label printers offer retail environments an easy solution for adding color to labeling and eliminating the cost, hassle and lead time of pre-printed color labels.
- Wide-Format Printing: The SureColor® T3170 wide-format wireless printer offers fast, precise and reliable printing solutions with a compact, clean desktop design.
- Back Office Printing: Epson's business printers, engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free® inkjet technology, are ideal for everyday store printing needs. Two compact Supertank business models – the WorkForce® ST-M1000 monochrome printer and WorkForce ST-C4100 color printer – are designed for high-volume jobs and include up to 2 years of ink in the box.2 Epson will also showcase a new WorkForce Pro business printer offering fast first page out for quick and seamless printing and built for reliability and powerful productivity.
- Digital Signage: LightScene® is a cutting-edge digital signage solution that allows retailers to create stunning visual displays and captivate audiences by simultaneously illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for commercial signage and décor applications.
- Document Scanner: The DS-530 II color duplex document scanner offers fast, efficient performance for business document management.
NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show expo will be open Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. For more information on Epson's full line of retail solutions, visit www.epson.com/retail.
1 Compared to single station thermal receipt printers available in the U.S. as of June 2021, based on manufacturers' published specifications. Speed based on using 80 mm wide media only and Epson's PS-190 or PS-180 power supply. Configurations not including the PS-190 or PS-180 will have a default print speed of 450 mm/sec.
2 Included and replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo
