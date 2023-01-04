Focus Brands® Accelerates Franchise Growth with Dual Branding as the Future of QSR

Focus Brands Boasts 175+ Open Co-Branded Units Alongside an Additional 65 in Development

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dual branding is the future of QSR, and with iconic brands and integrated concepts, Focus Brands®, the parent company of Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, and Schlotzsky's®, is leading the charge with strong franchisee and consumer appeal. Today, the Focus Brands portfolio boasts 175-plus open dual branded units with at least 65 more in various stages of development across the country.

The Focus Brands portfolio brands have signed agreements to open more than 50 dual and tri-brand locations in the coming year, many of which include drive-thrus for added convenience as interest in dual branded franchise opportunities continues to surge.

Focus Brands has long pioneered the concept of dual branding, predominately in malls and non-traditional locations with Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon. Now, the company's portfolio brands have found new opportunities with streetside dual branded units, which is paving the way for immense franchise growth.

"Dual branding is the future of our brands, especially on the specialty side of the business," said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer at Focus Brands. "There will always be a place in malls, but there is an immense amount of growth opportunity in streetside venues, and, by dual branding, there is more opportunity for enhanced revenue."

Focus Brands' strategy team conducted immense research, taking an in-depth look at co-brand/multi-brand opportunities, including financial models, operations, development, marketing, and competitor analysis to validate the opportunity to grow the right combination of dual brands. Additionally, the company invested heavily in consumer research to identify how to create combinations of its iconic brands to resonate with consumers and meet them where they want to be met.

Focus Brands has identified four dual-brand concepts that offer thoughtful brand pairings for consumers and appealing business opportunities for brand franchisees:

Auntie Anne's/Cinnabon

Auntie Anne's/Cinnabon/Carvel

Auntie Anne's/Jamba

Cinnabon/Carvel – Cinnabon Swirl

While key consumer benefits vary by dual-brand combination, one consistent benefit has been convenience. Having these brands together in one location makes them far more accessible than they are individually. This convenience also creates opportunity for franchisees, as co-branding leads to an expansive menu that drives enhanced unit-level volume.

"More than ever, we are harmonizing the way that we do things across our brands which reduces the friction that sometimes can be created when establishing a co-brand or multi-brand. Not only does dual branding present an attractive business opportunity, but with the Focus Brands portfolio, brand franchisees gain access to key benefits as a result of the power of our portfolio. This includes efficiency, shared resources, menu diversity, and more," said Krause.

The Focus Brands portfolio brands are currently offering compelling incentives for franchisees looking to sign franchise agreements. Visit development.focusbrands.com to learn more about how you can join one of our seven amazing brands.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands® is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,400 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and over 55 foreign countries under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

