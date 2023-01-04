El Araby, Grupo Kayve, TCL Moka, Konka and Punktal are the first to integrate Foxxum OS 4 on their smart TV devices in regions around the globe

Foxxum to demo OS4 at CES in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for CES and the new year, Foxxum, innovator in cutting edge Smart TV solutions, today announced partnerships with four OEMs and manufacturers from around the world, representing global brands such as JVC, as well as leading local brands on three continents.

FOXXUM REVEALS FIVE INAUGURAL PARTNERS FOR FOXXUM OS 4 (PRNewswire)

El-Araby is one of the largest industrial and commercial corporations in the Middle East and Africa, making a wide range of appliances with the Sharp, Toshiba and Tornado brands. Based in Panama, Grupo Kayve is the exclusive JVC licensor for Central and South America. TCL MOKA has a distribution focus on Latin America, Europe and MENA, servicing leading local brands in those regions. Konka is a global OEM with substantial distribution in MENA, the Americas and Southeast Asia. Uruguay-based Punktal exemplifies long-standing local CTV makers who represent a substantial share of the country's CTV sales.

Foxxum OS 4 is Foxxum's newest CTV OS built on the RDK platform, which was announced in September 2022, and begins to roll out later this year. Announced ahead of CES, where Foxxum will be demonstrating Foxxum OS 4, this slew of agreements will guarantee Foxxum OS 4 distribution into tens of millions of homes over the decade ahead.

"We are thrilled to be announcing these stellar inaugural partners for Foxxum OS 4." said Foxxum CEO Ronny Lutzi. "These companies have all been long-standing partners of Foxxum. They are also some of the most forward-thinking independent CTV players in the space. It's very gratifying that they see the strength of our company and the power of Foxxum OS 4."

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation, and commercial marketing for innovative smart TV solutions like the Foxxum CTV OS. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design, which includes the Foxxum CTV OS. Foxxum provides its clients with innovative solutions, along with the possibility to jointly tap into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com .

ABOUT EL ARABY GROUP

El Araby was established in 1964, and the group company presents about 4000 different SKU's in 23 product categories. Engaged in both manufacturing and marketing of high quality products El Araby is dedicated to preserve as well as grow their market leading position not only in Egypt but in all markets they operate in. The company exports to many countries in Africa, Middle East and the CIS region. Besides consumer electronics products El Araby also produces a wide array of electrical and domestic appliances. The number of employees in El Araby Group amounts to 24,000.

Visit El Araby group's website at www.elarabygroup.com

ABOUT TCL MOKA

Founded in 2003, TCL MOKA is one of the main companies of TCL Technology Group Corporation. Its main business is the design, production, and sales of intelligent terminal products with screens, such as smart TVs, monitors, and professional displays. The company ranks second in the global ODM/OEM market in terms of annual shipments and currently has manufacturing facilities in five locations worldwide (Huizhou and Chengdu, China; Mexico; Poland; and India) equipped with advanced production technology and management concepts, superior automated production facilities, and advanced manufacturing processes. Its customer base covers all continents except Antarctica, and it has established partnerships with more than 30 strategic customers and 150 regional customers. The company is committed to a policy of product standardization, equipment automation, and the use of information technology. It also aims to become a leading company trusted by customers worldwide.

ABOUT GRUPO KAYVE S.A.

Founded in Panama, Kayve became quickly one of the largest and main companies distributing consumer electronics and therefore also TVs and CTVs through Central and South America. Kayve is one of the main JVC Licensees worldwide and delivers the products into multiple different distribution channels.

ABOUT KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service, and investment & finance. Established in 1980, KONKA is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China".

ABOUT PUNKTAL

Punktal has been marketing its products for more than 50 years.

Since its inception, the company has positioned innovation and quality as the pillars of its company's strategy. Therefore, their line of televisions and screens with LED, OLED, LCD and Plasma technologies, have the highest performance and benefits in the market.

In addition to this, Punktal provides after-sales support through its official technical services in Uruguay.

