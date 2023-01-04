Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2022 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt , President & CEO

Webcast registration URL: https://edge.mediaserver.com/mmc/p/t3zwkogp



Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI37f6da53675d48bb9b3eddc677b73b73

Audio replay will be available on February 27, 2023.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts



For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com



Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email contact:

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

