New Drop Desktop Speakers Deliver Big Sound and Customization Options with a Minimal Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Drop, an innovator in audiophile products, announced the new Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors to offer audiophiles customizable, high-quality desktop speakers to elevate their desk setups for work and play. The Drop BMR1s feature a signature, holographic sound quality that creates a natural soundstage and excellent imaging capabilities, all in a compact size and market-leading price.

Retailing for $129, the Drop BMR1s are designed around balanced mode radiators (BMR) coupled with force-canceling passive radiators, allowing them to play audio loudly, without distortion and with a wide dispersion so the speakers sound great no matter how they are arranged. They offer an organic and natural tonality, so the speakers are true to the source without sounding overly harsh or bright. If a more low-end output is preferred, the Drop BMR1s can easily connect to a subwoofer for better bass and audio depth. The speakers also offer Bluetooth compatibility for connectivity to mobile devices and computers, as well as include a headphone output and aux-in so they can be connected to virtually any source device.

"We consider our community members knowledgeable enthusiasts who are passionate about their gear and curate optimal combinations of performance and design-focused products for their setups," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "With that in mind, we sought to design speakers worthy of our first entry into the category, and we drew inspiration from our mechanical keyboard community to incorporate the customization and personal expression elements in the speakers, which are so essential to enthusiasts."

Drop BMR1s Technical Specs:

Frequency: 80Hz - 24kHz +/-6.0 dB

THD: less than 0.40% at 1 kHz

Sensitivity: 83.5 dB

Amplifier Class D

RMS Power: 15W

Peak Power: 30W

SNR: greater than 95 dB (typical A-weighted)

Dimensions: 66mm x 100mm x 293mm (W, D, H)

Drop BMR1s Features:

Adjustable Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical)

Single BMR Drivers

Dual Force Canceling Passive Radiators

Wired connectivity with Bluetooth compatibility

Inputs – 3.5mm aux, Bluetooth 5.0

Outputs – 3.5mm headphones, 3.5mm sub

Isolation Stands

The Drop BMR1s are designed to operate in two orientations (horizontal and vertical) to provide users flexibility in placement to accommodate their desk setups. Customizable magnetic grills will be available for purchase at launch, giving users more opportunities to personalize their speakers and curate their ultimate desk setups.

The Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors are available for preorder for $129, with preorder shipments arriving by late February/March.

For more information, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-bmr1-nearfield-monitors

About Drop

Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

