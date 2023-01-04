PointsBet Studio Launches Latest Original Show, "Count It"

Hosted by Kazeem Famuyide, the Basketball Focused Programming Will Give Listeners Analysis on the Top Storylines and Best Picks of the Day

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leader in live betting, today announced an addition to its slate of original programming with a new show focused on the NBA and college basketball titled, "Count It."

Airing four times a week on YouTube and all podcast platforms, with focused distribution on social media and the PointsBet app, "Count It" will be hosted by current MSG Networks on-air talent Kazeem Famuyide from the PointsBet Studio in New York City. 'Kaz' will dive into the daily storylines impacting the NBA and college basketball, provide expert analysis on the top betting picks of the day, and chat with exciting guests about the state of basketball.

"We're thrilled to kick off 2023 with 'Count It' following an incredible year filled with new content and talent additions," said Liam Roecklein, SVP of Content at PointsBet USA. "Kaz brings a dynamic unlike any other analyst out there, providing an injection of energy and unique perspective on the NBA and college basketball as well as unmatched insights into picks of the day. Our Lightning Bets feature for both the NBA and college basketball is second to none, allowing users to bet on every play, basket, and rebound, making this a perfect time to launch the new show, and we're thrilled to have Kaz at the helm."

In addition to his role with MSG Networks, Kazeem brings over 10 years of experience within sports, music, and entertainment, featuring hosting stints at major organizations including The Springhill Company and The Ringer. He has also held editorial positions at top publications and entities such as Bleacher Report, World Wrestling Entertainment, and The Source.

"It is a privilege to be joining an innovative and forward-thinking organization like PointsBet as they continue to build out their impressive content portfolio," said Kazeem Famuyide. "Being able to talk about the sport I'm so passionate about with incredible guests and to do so against the backdrop of sports betting is next to none. I look forward to diving right in at the halfway point of the NBA season and begin prepping for March Madness."

"Count It" will be the third original program created by PointsBet Studio, joining "The Straight Line" hosted by former NFL Quarterback, Ryan Leaf, and "Stoppage Time with Ian Joy," the company's soccer-focused production, with more to come in the near future.

Fans can tune into "Count It" on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcast platforms and check out exclusive clips on PointsBet+, the company's native content platform and on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

