Rise Gardens Announces Launch of the New Rise Garden at CES 2023

Recognized as a CES® 2023 Innovation Award Honoree for Food + Ag Tech, newest top-of-the-line model from popular indoor garden maker combines elegant design with state-of-the-art hydroponic technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Gardens , maker of award-winning, home hydroponic garden systems, today announced the launch at CES 2023 of a new top-of-the-line, fully modular garden that enables the largest number and widest variety of plants that can be grown in any system – up to 108 different plants at one time.

Recognized as a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree * in the Food & Ag Tech category, the New Rise Garden offers a host accessories such as trellises and plant stands and allows you to grow everything from rooted veggies (radishes, beets), vining crops (beans, peas), large flowering plants (tomatoes, cauliflower, eggplant, peppers), microgreens, to leafy greens and herbs.

Whereas other indoor garden systems are made of plastic and PVC pipes, the New Rise Garden uses powder-coated metal in a variety of colors, a real wood structure and features an upscale, minimalist aesthetic that fits in any room of any sized home. Wi-Fi-enabled and app-controlled, there's no guesswork involved. Featuring smart hydroponic technology, the New Rise Garden is self-watering and self-fertilizing – and the app will tell you exactly when to add nutrients and water, lets you manage lights and track your growing progress, and even tells you when it's time to harvest. The system also features an Alexa integration for voice control. And, unlike other indoor smart gardens on the market, Rise Gardens' IoT connectivity is available to all customers, not just subscribers. The system will be on display and demoed at Amazon's Experience Area in the Venetian.

Also unique to Rise Gardens is a nursery system and three-part nutrients and pH management products to ensure the best possible growing success. In addition, Rise Gardens offers the largest variety of seed pods of any system on the market.

In this latest release, Rise Gardens has created a system that is even easier to clean, easier and faster to assemble than its predecessor, has more durable electronics, and several features such as a bigger water reservoir that improves how well and how many plants you can grow. In addition, the New Rise Garden now comes in additional colors including a charcoal hue to better fit into any home decor.

"The New Rise Garden is the only fully modular indoor smart garden on the market. No other system enables such flexibility and productivity," said Rise Gardens CEO & Founder Hank Adams. "With this latest release, we have improved on the features that already set our brand apart – productivity, functionality and a sleek, minimalist design aesthetic."

For more information about Rise Gardens, including high-res photos and b-roll, please visit https://ces.vporoom.com/RiseGardens or visit us at Booth 50522 in the Smart Home Expo.

About Rise Gardens

Rise Gardens designs state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic produce gardens that make it easy for anyone to grow their own food. The system makes a complicated process productive and fun for gardeners constrained by busy schedules, short growing seasons or access to land in urban settings. The modular, WiFi-connected platform allows for expansion and enables growing of a wide variety of greens and vegetables. Founded in 2019 and backed by funding from investors including True Ventures and the Alexa Fund, Rise Gardens encourages better nutrition and healthy outcomes by helping people grow their own food year-round and by partnering with schools to build nutrition education into the classroom.

*Note: The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

