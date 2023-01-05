CANNACEUTICA Launches Cannabis Capsule to Treat Chronic Pain in Massachusetts

First-of-its-Kind Product, and Alternative to Opioids, with Evidence and Easy Dosing Guidelines Available at Liberty Cannabis Locations in Easthampton, Somerville and Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Industries, today announced the availability of CANNACEUTICA in Massachusetts, the first oral cannabis capsule with dosing guidelines, developed by a team of Ph.D. scientists, specifically formulated for, and studied in, people who suffer from chronic pain. CANNACEUTICA is a healthcare cannabis brand bringing credibility and clinical evidence to cannabis, changing the conversation among consumers, healthcare professionals and dispensaries so everyone can get the help they need to feel well with the evidence they need to support their healthcare decisions.

"Everybody has someone in their life suffering from chronic pain who may not have tried incorporating cannabis into their treatment or if they did, it required smoking or an edible and a lot of trial and error," said Kyle Barich, Chief Marketing Officer, Holistic Industries. "With CANNACEUTICA now on dispensary shelves in Massachusetts, anyone, whether you suffer from pain or know someone who does, can pick up a bottle of capsules – just like over-the-counter pain relievers – with dosing guidelines for pain relief."

CANNACEUTICA contains THC and CBD as well as a combination of other cannabinoids and terpenes that have been studied for their combined effects in alleviating chronic pain. The recommended starting dose is 2.5mg of THC and the oral cannabis capsule provides easy dosing guidelines in each bottle, as well as an Easy Dose Chart to help people find the dose that is right for them.

CANNACEUTICA, whose mission is to bring more evidence and predictability to cannabis-based treatments, is currently conducting clinical studies in people with chronic pain who tried at least one previous treatment but were still experiencing pain or intolerable side effects. This real-world evidence is building on the accumulated knowledge of cannabis and chronic pain and focuses on helping address the challenges healthcare providers have today with incorporating cannabis into their patient's treatment plans.

"With the launch of CANNACEUTICA in Massachusetts, we added an innovative, first-of-its-kind cannabis healthcare brand, backed by evidence to our Greenhouse of Brands," said Josh Genderson, CEO of Holistic Industries. "Our team of pharma experts conceived, developed and launched CANNACEUTICA by combining the best of pharma with industry-leading cannabis operations. We leveraged Holistic's operational excellence, scalability and distribution combined with a unique team of PhDs, MDs, pharma and cannabis experts to develop and bring CANNACEUTICA effectively and efficiently to market."

CANNACEUTICA is now available in 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg capsules in Massachusetts at Liberty Cannabis dispensaries in Easthampton, Somerville and Springfield; and will be available at additional participating dispensaries later this year. CANNACEUTICA is also available in dispensaries across Maryland. For more information, please visit: www.cannaceutica.com.

