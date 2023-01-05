CMIC and Offshoretronic Jointly Develop and Commercialize the Monopiles Installation Scheme of Offshore Windfarms

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TSC Offshore Corporation ("TSC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. ("CMIC") and Offshoretronic S.L. ("Offshoretronic") have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bring together the two important components of Offshoretronic's technical engineering experiences in offshore wind transportation&installation and comprehensive TSC offshore equipment design and manufacturing capabilities to jointly develop and commercialize a key solution which will change the traditional methods of installing monopiles of offshore windfarms by significantly improve economic viability with high efficiency and reduced costs, while increase operational safety.

The next generation offshore wind turbine units between 15-20 MW capacities are expected to enter into the market in 2024-2030 and will be installed in water depths of 40-70 m. This will require a new generation of monopiles with 100-130 m in length, 12-15 m in outer diameter and weight up to 5,000 mt. Transportation and installation of monopiles typically make up 1 up to 4 days of the installation cycle time and contribute on average 20% of the cost of the WTG installation, mainly due to the necessity to deploy high cost vessels with heavy lift crane to install monopiles safely and effectively. By having to depend on large heavy lift cranes which are limited in supply, high costs and require long lead delivery time, progress in executing large scale windfarm project offshore to meet the accelerating decarbonisation deadlines has been challenged.

Designed by Offshoretronic, the unique tilting and lifting beam + roll-on concept are tailor-made to safely perform transportation and installation of the next generation monopiles on which wind turbines are installed. This solution will largely reduce costs and time required, and most importantly will result in significant reduction of operational risks during loading in port, up-ending, lifting and installation offshore.

This solution is designed to be installed on a mobile elevated platform (Jack-up platform) and has been showcased in a concept vessel, Vitruvian, which is able to transport and seamlessly install monopiles up to 5,000 mt.

About CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. is listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Code: HK.00206). With 30+ years experience in offshore and energy industry, the company designed and manufactured core equipment for onshore & offshore oil rigs, WTIVs and SOVs globally. In recent years, it has expanded advanced manufacturing capabilities into hydrogen production and hydrogen refueling systems as well. To learn more visit www.cmicholding.com

About Offshoretronic S.L.

Offshoretronic is an engineering and vessel design office based in Barcelona Spain and holds various innovative vessel designs for the offshore wind market with the key objective to offer end-clients a cost-efficient solution with unprecedented safety features. The Vitruvian vessel design is marketed under new listed company, Windecom, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Offshoretronic. To learn more visit www.offshoretronic.tech

