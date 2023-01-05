Interserv LP leads TI work at new Sportsmen's Lodge development

Renovation contractor Interserv brings tenant spaces to life in reimagining of upscale Studio City shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with investment and development firm Midwood, Los Angeles-based renovation contractor Interserv is managing the landlord's tenant work for the new Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City. The $100 million redevelopment project is anchored by upscale tenants including Equinox, Erewhon, Fred Segal, Reformation, The Great, and 22 other food, retail and wellness tenants. Interserv is leading Midwood's continued effort to open new stores by delivering tenant improvements to serve a very discerning clientele.

Renovation contractor Interserv brings tenant spaces to life in reimagining of the Sportsmen's Lodge, an upscale Studio City, California shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination. (PRNewswire)

"I couldn't be more proud of our team for the incredible work being completed at the newly reimagined Sportsmen's Lodge"

"Delivering completed spaces to our tenants is always critical to a successful opening." says Steven Spiro, Senior Vice President & Head of Construction at Midwood Investment & Development. "Midwood trusts the Interserv team with work for our tenants with varying scopes of work, in coordination with tenants, subcontractors and our base building general contractor, under accelerated schedules, and to luxury retail fit-out standards. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

Work on the retail spaces included full tenant improvement (TI) build-out of core and shell space (including framing, drywall, and paint), mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) work, concrete floor finish, awnings, and exterior storefront design.

"We're beyond thrilled to be a part of this project." says Victor Garcia, President of Interserv LP (www.interservlp.com). "I could not be more proud of our team for the incredible work being completed at the newly reimagined Sportsmen's Lodge. It is truly a collaborative effort between our team and Midwood, and it's an absolute honor to play a vital role in bringing this historic site and development to life."

ABOUT INTERSERV LP:

For over 30 years, Interserv (www.interservlp.com) has been dedicated to the philosophy of "beating budgets and beating deadlines" while creating memorable experiences for clients and customers. As a leading interior renovation contractor, Interserv has provided project management and quality workmanship for a variety of clients from the hospitality, restaurant, and retail industries. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, it is part of the Peak Companies (peakcorp.com), a network representing a group of companies providing a comprehensive array of commercial and retail real estate services nationwide including mortgage lending, loan servicing, short sale services, foreclosure services, insurance, real estate brokerage and escrow services.

CONTACT:

Interserv LP / The Peak Companies

+1 (310) 556-6800

info@interservlp.com

www.interservlp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interserv LP