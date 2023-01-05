InventHelp Inventor Develops an Innovative Outdoor Grill (TRO-776)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "During lockdown, I went from creating a fire pit so friends could stop by in a safe manner to inventing an aesthetically pleasing grill that I would like to have in my backyard,' said an inventor from Ontario, Canada, "I call it the PLATYPUS STOVE."

The patent-pending invention provides warmth and atmosphere during outdoor gatherings and allows individuals to prepare a wide range of enjoyable foods on home property or at remote outdoor locations. It also allows individuals to call for help in the event of emergencies or dangerous situations while in different outdoor activities or at a remote location as it ensures that small portable/smart devices were functional and operational at all times. It is eco-friendly as it does not require any type of liquid combustible fuel. It's eye-catching and attractive appearance could enhance the décor of a backyard, patio, deck, etc. and it is convenient, easy to use, and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-776, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

