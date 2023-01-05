Life Science Outsourcing Completes Acquisition of J-Pac Medical

Expands into biomaterials and diagnostics end-markets, broadens service offerings, and secures production capabilities on the East Coast and in Costa Rica

BREA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. ("LSO"), a leading contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies, announced today that it has acquired J-Pac Medical (the "Company"), a manufacturing, packaging and sterilization outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies.

Headquartered in Somersworth, NH, J-Pac Medical has more than 35 years of experience providing innovative, high quality, market-ready and customized solutions to meet the needs of early stage and established OEMs. J-Pac Medical's experience in complex thermoplastic devices, packaging and in-house tooling capabilities allows it to manufacture anatomically correct, class III implantable textile assemblies, lab-on-chip reagent blisters and complicated thermoformed packaging. As such, the Company has established a leading presence in the implantable medical textiles and diagnostics end-markets. J-Pac Medical operates a 60,000 sq. ft. ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered facility with cleanroom capabilities in New Hampshire and has strong supplier relationships in Costa Rica. J-Pac Medical partners with its customers to offer effective onshore and managed nearshore solutions.

"J-Pac Medical stood out as a unique and attractive business that aligned perfectly with LSO's strategic and commercial objectives. The Company's capabilities in reagent blister packaging, thermoforming and biomaterials will be additive to LSO's existing customer base. J-Pac Medical's assembly, packaging and sterilization capabilities are complimentary to LSO and both will be strengthened by this truly synergistic alliance," said John Nino, CEO of LSO.

"J-Pac Medical's technical know-how and production experience around reagent blister packaging in the molecular diagnostics end-market represents an exciting growth opportunity given trends in point-of-care diagnostics, specifically as it relates to microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip applications. Our partnership with LSO broadens our reach within the life sciences and diagnostics end-markets we are targeting," said Jeff Barrett, President of the newly formed Diagnostics Division.

PPC Enterprises LLC ("PPC") acquired LSO in January 2021. Asif Zaman, Partner and Head of Healthcare Services at PPC commented, "The combination realizes our vision of building LSO into a truly national platform that provides post-manufacturing and regulated services to early stage and established players in the growing med-tech and diagnostics end-markets. Life sciences innovators continue to view LSO as a trusted partner that shares their commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and lifechanging solutions to the global market quickly, safely and at scale."

"The combination of LSO and J-Pac Medical allow us to provide a wider array of services to our customers across an even broader geographic footprint. This should allow a greater number of medical device and diagnostic organizations to accelerate their development and manufacturing capabilities," John Morgan, an Operating Partner at PPC added.

About Life Science Outsourcing

LSO is a leading FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified full-service medical device contract manufacturer. LSO offers clients services including cleanroom assembly, packaging, sterilization, medical device manufacturing, medical package testing, sterilization validation, fulfillment & distribution, cleaning & decontamination, and quality incubator services. LSO was founded in 1997 and operates a 55,000 sq. ft. ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered facility with cleanroom capabilities in Brea, CA. For more information, please visit www.lso-inc.com.

About J-Pac Medical

J-Pac Medical is a trusted manufacturing and packaging outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies seeking to deliver superior quality, improve time-to-market and simplify the supply chain for single-use medical devices. J-Pac Medical offers full-service cleanroom assembly, packaging, sterilization, and supply chain management solutions. The largest medical device companies in the world rely on J-Pac Medical to help meet the most difficult development, manufacturing, and logistics and supply chain challenges. J-Pac Medical was founded in 1986 and operates a 60,000 sq. ft. ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered facility with clean room capabilities in Somersworth, NH. For more information, please visit www.j-pacmedical.com.

About PPC Enterprises

PPC Enterprises LLC is a New York-based private equity firm, founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. PPC invests in a select group of industries, including Business and Financial Services, Industrial Services and Healthcare Services. For more information, please visit www.ppcenterprises.com.

