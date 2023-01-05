Ossia Reveals the First-of-Its-Kind, Wirelessly Powered Cota® Universal Base™ at 2023 CES

Ossia's Cota® Real Wireless Power™ has been integrated into a white label, power receiver base that can used to power many different types of IoT devices. It will be showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show, January 5-8, 2023.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced the launch of the Cota Universal Base, which will also come to market as an ARCHOS video camera base, and can be white-labeled and work in conjunction with many types of electronic devices. This first-of-its-kind wirelessly powered Universal Base will be showcased at 2023 CES in Las Vegas January 5 - 8.

To help manufacturers expedite time to market, Ossia has been helping companies build Cota-enabled products based on the patented, FCC-approved Cota technology to develop wirelessly powered products for a seamless transition away from the traditional battery-operated or plug-in charging options. In addition to the Cota Universal Base, examples include the Cota Power Table , the Cota Asset Tracker , and the Cota Power Station.

Customers who adopt the Cota Universal Base will receive this turn-key solution that includes a Cota Home node, which can be discreetly placed anywhere in a home or building, and a wire-free Cota Universal Base that receives power from the Cota Home in its vicinity. A device can easily be connected into the Cota Universal Base to receive power, eliminating development efforts and decreasing time to market. This can be achieved for a new product or retrofitted to an existing product. All components can be white-labeled with the customer's branding.

"Cota is unique in that it automatically sends wireless power over the air safely and reliably, even with people in the room or on the move," said Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia. "Ossia works with companies to license the Cota technology and complete rapid integrations, like this one, which helps expedite time to market. The Cota Universal Base is a springboard for organizations that wish to cut the cord on plug-in charging pads and surfaces and move to Real Wireless Power."

With Cota Real Wireless Power integrated into devices and the newly introduced Cota Universal Base, people have the freedom to charge wherever they are and not be tethered to a plug. Wirelessly powered devices lead to fewer cords and electrical outlets, less building expenses, improved employee and home safety, decreased dependence on batteries, and unmeasurable convenience and efficiency.

The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera, which leverages the Cota Universal Base, was honored with the 2023 CES Award in the Smart Home category. This is Ossia's 6th CES Innovation Award.

"ARCHOS is a trailblazer, and we're proud that they've chosen Ossia as their wireless power technology provider. The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera is not only the first wirelessly powered camera on the market, but it's also the first consumer device commercially available wirelessly powered device at a distance," said Hatem Zeine, Founder, President and CTO of Ossia. "For those companies that were waiting to take the plunge until someone else successfully launched, that time is now. Forward-thinking device manufacturers are quickly seeing the benefits of Cota and discovering how quickly they can bring their own wirelessly powered products to market … and to their customers."

The Cota Universal Base is designed to fast-track a manufacturer's wireless power integration and go-to-market strategy.

Pre-orders for the Cota Universal Base will be available late in Q1 2023. The kits are expected to ship in Q4 2023.

To experience Cota Real Wireless Power, visit Ossia at Venetian Expo Center Booth #51521 at the CES event at the Las Vegas Convention Center or go to ossia.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

