Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on RepublicServices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services."

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173711/f545bb8817

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through February 22, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 (International), access code 8331475. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at RepublicServices.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

For further information, contact:

Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Donna Egan, (480) 757-9770 Aaron Evans, (480) 718-0309 media@republicservicescom investor@republicservicescom

Republic Services logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.