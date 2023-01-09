Impakt Launches Its Metaverse Fitness App 'vSports' on App Store and Play Store

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impakt, a global leader in body tracking and body analysis computer vision software, is excited to announce the launch of their metaverse fitness app, vSports, on both the Google Play and App Store.

vSports is a revolutionary virtual sports platform that combines the excitement of competitive athletics with the convenience of at-home workouts. What is important to emphasize is that vSports is FREE for all members without additional equipment required. All you need to enter Impakt's virtual sports world is an Android phone, iPhone, or laptop with a webcam. Using Impakt's revolutionary computer vision technology, the app can identify the human body, body positions, and body movements. This allows their platform to instruct as a real coach would with sets of exercise routines while providing real-time feedback ensuring exercise identification, exercise count, and real-time verbal correction.

But vSports isn't just a simple exercise app. It utilizes advanced AI technology to create personalized workouts and track your progress, ensuring that you are constantly challenged and motivated to improve. The app features a wide range of exercises and virtual sports games, including the wall game, the running game, and much more coming soon.

In addition to its virtual sports offerings, vSports also includes a social component, allowing users to connect with friends and participate in group workouts and challenges.

Impakt is set to unveil vSports at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the world's largest consumer electronics show. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to try out this innovative new platform.

Download vSports now on the Play Store and App Store and start reaching your fitness goals in a whole new way. We can't wait to see what you can achieve with vSports by Impakt!

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vsports/id6443691204

Android: https://android.impakt.com

About Impakt Inc.

Based in the USA and founded in 2020, Impakt is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to making fitness fun, social, and accessible to everyone. Led by Silicon Valley veterans from Twitch, Netscape, and Activision, Impakt partners with professional athletes and hall-of-famers to make their vision a reality.

