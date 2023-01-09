Kelley Drye Accelerates into New Year With the Addition of Former Prosecutor Sandra Musumeci and Veteran FTC Privacy Attorney Katherine White

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP began the New Year by adding depth in two practice areas of critical importance to clients. Sandra Musumeci, former Assistant District Attorney for the New York County District Attorney's Office, joined the firm as partner in the White Collar, Investigations, and Compliance practice group, and Katherine White, former advisor to FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips, joined the firm as partner in the Privacy and Advertising practice groups.

Sandy's prior experience both as a prosecutor and defense attorney enhances the firm's ability to provide a critical advantage when advising clients in internal investigations and strategically responding to law enforcement inquiries. She served under former Manhattan District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau, and throughout her time as a prosecutor she tried 18 criminal jury trials, including two homicides, and conducted scores of pre-trial hearings and grand jury presentations. Sandy also helped to create and run the Office of the Inspector General for the New York City Police Department for the City of New York's Department of Investigation. In private practice she draws from this robust experience to represent both companies and individuals in white collar criminal defense, corporate counseling, and commercial litigation, yielding successful outcomes and mitigating risk.

Kate spent more than 14 years at the FTC where she served as an advisor to Commissioner Phillips, as counsel to the Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, and as a senior attorney in the Division of Privacy and Identity Protection. She brings unique insights from her time in the government to help clients navigate a rapidly-evolving regulatory environment and evaluate the most strategic path forward when faced with regulatory scrutiny. Kate advises clients on all aspects of consumer protection law, with a particular focus on privacy, information security, and financial services regulations.

Today's announcement builds on a series of recent high-level additions to the firm. In the past six months, Kelley Drye welcomed senior government relations counsel Laurie Rubiner, who served as chief of staff to Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, senior government relations counsel Beth Jafari, who served as chief of staff to Texas Sen. John Cornyn, and special counsel Abby Stempson, who is former Director of the NAGTRI Center for Consumer Protection at the National Association of Attorneys General and former Chief of the Public Protection Bureau and Consumer Protection Division in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

"We continue to build out key practice areas where clients struggle with complex legal needs, and we are pleased to recruit prominent legal minds and assemble teams that achieve the best results for our clients," said Dana Rosenfeld, managing partner, Kelley Drye. "The addition of Kate White and Sandy Musumeci, in addition to other recent laterals from government posts, enables us to deliver insights spanning legal, legislative, regulatory, and enforcement angles."

