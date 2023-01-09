KWIK Completes Proprietary Integration With Major E-Commerce Platforms

Shopify's integration opens the doors to BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Magento, a global trillion-dollar market

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry-first, free, multi-purpose service platform that utilizes KWIK's intellectual properties to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media is providing an investor and market update highlighting targeted sector opportunities, its KWIK platform, and plans for how the Company expects to penetrate a global E-Commerce market opportunity.

Since its inception, the KWIK platform has been revolutionizing the way affiliate and influencer marketing works, offering a place for everyone, including companies, to earn money, save money and benefit from an innovative platform that can send products viral in minutes, whereby everyone and every entity in the sales channels can make money. In addition, KWIK's platform is unique by providing companies with an unlimited number of brand ambassadors, who, through a single KWIK-generated link, can represent their brand to multiple influencers in a single click. Then, those influencers can share to their spheres of influence and so on.

Currently, the KWIK platform is being accepted by the most prestigious E-Commerce companies in the world, including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Magento platforms. These developing relationships do more than establish a working partnership with the most potent E-Commerce companies in the world; they expedite organic and referral-based introductions to the most aggressive, talented, and motivated influencers.

KWIK founder Fred W Cooper, P.h.D, said, "not since the earliest days of the internet, when companies saw unlimited growth potential, have I seen such endless possibilities with social media and influencers on E-Commerce. And by leveraging KWIK's robust IP portfolio and the platform's ability to service individual consumers, businesses of all sizes, and brands, we are better positioned than any known competing platform to earn its place as an unrivaled and influential leader in the E-Commerce affiliate program space."

Recent integration work with Shopify supports the Company's optimism and exposes opportunities. In 2022, Shopify's Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) reached $200 billion (USD) and expects to grow by 20% CAGR. KWIK believes it could impact Shopify's growth by as much as 1% in the Company's first year of operations after fully integrating with Shopify. That bullish estimate does not include the integration of WooCommerce, Magento, or the value immediately inherent to the engagement with other E-commerce players. Dr. Cooper noted, "While the engagement with any single platform mentioned can have a material impact on growth, we believe that capitalizing on the combined potential from maximizing near-term opportunities presents a more accurate depiction of how we expect to enjoy potentially exponential growth in 2023."

Dr. Cooper concluded, saying, "Indeed, 2021 was a period of growth, and we got stronger in 2022 after strengthening our operational, technological, and intellectual infrastructure. In 2023 the company expects to deliver revenue growth, whereby the combination of the hard work completed can do more than create shareholder value; it accelerates KWIK's mission to become the leading and premier influencer marketing platform. Now, with the completed integration into Shopify, the company is better positioned than ever for potentially unlimited revenue growth going forward."

About KWIKClick Inc.

KWIKClick is a social software platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. The free account has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product solicitation on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner. Furthermore, the app allows participants to be compensated for all sales resulting from referring any product or service they wish to promote actively or passively as they correspond socially, through mobile devices, or online. Visit us at kwik.com

