Landmark Properties Completes Record-Breaking Year with $10.4B Assets Under Management and $4.7B Annual Transaction Volume

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, concludes another milestone year in 2022 with $10.4 billion assets under management and $4.7 billion transaction volume despite economic downturns across real estate markets.

"Despite the challenging capital markets, I'm proud of the way our team has executed on another record year at Landmark," said Landmark President and CEO, Wes Rogers. "By almost every metric, 2022 was the best year we've had as a company, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead in 2023."

The Company's continued growth has solidified Landmark as a leader in real estate development to include:

$10.4 billion of assets under management

$2.7 billion in new programmatic ventures and individual deal capitalizations

$1.9 billion in loan closings

$1.5 billion in construction starts for new development

$0.9 billion in acquisitions and recapitalizations

56,000 beds currently under management, with an additional 6,000 under construction

Nearly 1,300 full- and part-time employees, including almost 250 industry experts working in the Company's corporate offices

104 residential rental communities across the country

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $10 billion assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with more than 60,000 beds under management and construction. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 20 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $3.8 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com .

