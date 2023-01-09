Partners Capital Announces Promotion of Two Partners and Four Managing Directors

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital, a leading Outsourced Investment Office, announces six senior promotions. This includes two new Partners and four new Managing Directors. Partners Capital manages over $45B1 of assets on behalf of endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe.

Emma Bewley, based in London ,2 and Sud Murugesu, based in San Francisco, are promoted to Partners. Emma, who serves as Head of Private Debt and Uncorrelated Strategies, joined the firm in 2019 in the London office. Previously, Emma held roles at Connection Capital as Head of Fund Investments and Pamplona Capital as Portfolio Manager, after starting her career at Morgan Stanley. Sud serves as Head of the West Coast office, which he established in 2019, after joining Partners Capital in its London office in 2013. Sud previously held roles at Bain Capital Private Credit, Marshall Wace Asset Management and Vantage Investment Management.

At the Managing Director level, Partners Capital announces the promotion of three client CIOs based in Boston – Anne Duggan, Leslie Fitzgerald, Sam Hufton – as well as the promotion of Dr. Michael Viehs, Global Head of Sustainable Investing, based in London. Their respective backgrounds are provided below:

Anne Duggan is a Client CIO, responsible for working with both institutional and private clients. Prior to joining Partners Capital in 2017, she was a Director at Fidelity Investments, an Investment Associate at Credit Suisse and an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Leslie Fitzgerald is a Client CIO, responsible for working with educational endowments and private clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Leslie was an Investment Director at Cambridge Associates.

Sam Hufton is a Client CIO based in Boston. He originally joined the firm in 2009 in its London office where he was responsible for Equities manager research. Prior to Partners Capital, Sam was an Associate at Cazenove Capital in London.

Dr. Michael Viehs joined Partners Capital in 2022 as Global Head of Sustainable Investing. Michael is responsible for developing the firm's sustainable investing strategy and integrating ESG considerations into its investment processes. Previously, Michael was Head of ESG Integration at Federated Hermes Limited.

Partners Capital's global leadership team now stands at 20 global Partners and 15 Managing Directors.

"We are incredibly excited to continue growing the next generation of leaders at Partners Capital", said Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital. "Emma, Sud, Anne, Leslie, Sam and Michael are proven leaders who have helped our clients navigate the past year of economic uncertainty while continuing to dig deep to find great investment opportunities across asset classes. Importantly, they strengthen our ability to drive innovation that we believe is essential to deliver sustained outperformance in a rapidly changing world."

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is an Outsourced Investment Office acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe. With over $45B1 in assets under management, the firm constructs customised investment portfolios for its clients tapping into its deep network of partnerships with what we consider exceptional asset managers across all major asset classes. The firm employs over 300 people across its seven offices located in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Additional information on Partners Capital can be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.

1 As of 30 September 2022

2 Subject to FCA regulatory approval

