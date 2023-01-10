Identity Automation to Highlight Benefits of Powerful IAM Security & Flexibility at Future of Education Technology Conference

Decades-long event to place Jan 23-26 in New Orleans

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, today announced it's scheduled to offer a range of insightful learning opportunities as well as demonstrations of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, RapidIdentity, during this year's Future of Education Technology® Conference ( FETC ).

Held January 23-26 in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the following three events either include an Identity Automation ambassador or IAM technical expert:

Debunk Security Myths in Education

Healthy, proactive cybersecurity practices are essential, and it is up to all members of the education community to create innovative responses and safeguards. This session takes the discussion to the next level with an interactive game for all to participate

10-10:45 a.m. on Wed , January 25

Future of EdTech Education Track

Room R8

Session #C079

Top Ed Tech Products for Information Technology and Management Systems Technology

Last month, the company announced that its RapidIdentity platform won a highly coveted 2023 District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Award. The platform is slated to be hosted and demonstrated during the session for a closer look at how RapidIdentity provides ongoing value to districts nationwide:

11:15-11:45 a.m. on Thursday , January 26

Future EdTech Information Technology Track

Expo Booth #4000 – Pitchfest Theater

Session #PFT12

RapidIdentity In-Booth Demo with Q&A

Following the "Top Ed Tech Products" presentation, Identity Automation is set to provide an in-booth RapidIdentity demonstration, further illustrating how the IAM platform has enhanced K-12 security for so many districts without impacting classroom productivity.

12-12:30 p.m. on Thursday , January 26

Expo Booth #3722 (Identity Automation)

Complimentary snacks will be provided

To request an individual meeting time with an Identity Automation expert at the company's FETC Booth #3722, click here .

For more information on the FETC event, visit www.fetc.org .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Miami-Dade County School Districts, Dallas ISD, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

