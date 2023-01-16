NEXT WEEK: Hawaii Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Hawaii celebrates educational options and quality education during the annual School Choice Week

HONOLULU, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 80 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Hawaii have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Hawaii, with its singular school district, open enrollment is possible in a different traditional public school through specific circumstances, but not broadly. The state has dozens of public charter schools, but no freestanding public magnet schools. Hawaii does not offer full-time online public schools or a private school choice program, which are available in the majority of U.S. states.

"Hawaii is a beautiful state with a unique spirit. Hawaiian families deserve ample learning opportunities and support in choosing the school type that each kid needs," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Hawaiian families will find an ally in School Choice Week, when they'll be able to find the information they need about their options."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

