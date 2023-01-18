Exceeding $150 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue, Bloomreach Drives Record Growth and Customer Success in 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has achieved a new growth milestone as the company surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the close of 2022, with its fourth quarter garnering the largest new ARR number in the company's history. This follows its $175 million investment led by Goldman Sachs announced earlier this year, as well as its achievement of $100 million in ARR surpassed at the end of 2021.

"For Bloomreach to have accelerated even amid this year's challenging macro environment is a tremendous accomplishment. This is a result of the commitment culture that lies at the heart of Bloomreach and the hard work our teams put toward delivering real value for our customers," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "We're very excited to see this kind of trajectory and are confident in the continued growth that lies ahead — both for Bloomreach and for our customers."

These milestones underscore the continued e-commerce growth of the hundreds of global brands Bloomreach serves, which found new ways to drive results from digital channels even amid the year's challenging economic conditions. Bloomreach customers recognized significant increases in critical e-commerce metrics in 2022, utilizing personalized email campaigns, new Bloomreach features for testing , composable commerce architectures, and more to drive personalized experiences across digital channels. On Black Friday alone, Bloomreach customers sent 331 million emails , a 72% increase over the prior year, and sent 3.8 million SMS messages, a 50% increase. Powered by Bloomreach's AI-driven product discovery solution, their e-commerce sites facilitated more than 300 million searches from customers.

Throughout 2022 Bloomreach also created new opportunities for growth and partnership across the commerce ecosystem. In November, the company announced it had joined the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. This has allowed businesses including MKM Building Supplies to adopt Bloomreach within their composable commerce architectures, driving fast results with an agile tech stack.

Additionally, the company achieved widespread industry and customer recognition of its solutions in 2022. Inc. included Bloomreach on its Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America and Best in Business lists, which highlight fast growing businesses and those having a positive impact on their community and industry, respectively. Bloomreach also earned the 2022 Great Place to Work Certification, which awarded the company for its commitment to exceptional values, leadership, culture, and a teamwork environment.

