InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Set of Robot Toys for Children (FJK-175)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a great set of robot toys that children can play or battle with," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the ROLLEYZ. My design would encourage fun and imaginative hands-on play without the use of a television or video game screen."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique set of robot toys. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also offers an alternative to passive screen time and it eliminates the need for batteries or chargers. The invention features a fun and child-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp