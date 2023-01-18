Nestlé Health Science Makes $43 Million Investment in Eau Claire, Wis. Manufacturing Facility

Investment to bolster manufacturing capabilities, enhance sustainable packaging efforts and generate new local jobs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science today announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products.

The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such as tube feeding formulas, and nutritional drinks from brands such as BOOST® and Carnation Breakfast Essentials®.

"With this investment, Nestlé Health Science will expand and enhance our manufacturing facilities to better meet the needs of patients and consumers," said Gaëtan Sion, Vice President of Manufacturing, Nestlé Health Science U.S. "Also, as a member of the Eau Claire community since 1987, we're proud to help strengthen the local economy by generating more job opportunities that offer competitive pay and benefits."

Generating Local Job Opportunities

The investment will bring approximately 60 jobs to the local community, ranging from processing, packaging and filling lines to mechanics and engineers. Those interested in applying for a role should visit https://www.nestlejobs.com/nestle-health-science.

To help team members thrive, Nestlé Health Science offers industry-leading benefits, including an inclusive, gender neutral Parental Support Policy that applies to all employees at every level of the business, and a Lifestyle Spending Account, which gives all employees $500 each year to spend on their emotional, physical, financial and social wellbeing.

"Nestlé Health Science's additional investment in Wisconsin is great news for the Eau Claire community and our state," said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state's lead economic development organization. "Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic wellbeing makes them a leader not only in Wisconsin but in the global marketplace, and we welcome their expansion in our state."

Making an Impact on People and the Planet

Eau Claire is a global leader in the company's sustainability efforts and newly B CorporationTM Certified. B Corp Certification requires an organization to meet high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency across five areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.

As a zero waste-to-landfill facility, Eau Claire strives to make a net positive impact on people and the planet. The new production lines will manufacture ready-to-drink nutrition products in Tetra Pak® cartons made with responsibly sourced material. The site is also investing in water optimization that will ensure over 90% of total factory water usage is fully recovered by the end of 2023.

In 2022, the facility was recognized by the U.S. Dept. of Energy Better Plants initiative for reaching its energy reduction goal more than two years ahead of schedule. Eau Claire, along with all Nestlé Health Science factories and sites, is also committed to being powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com.

