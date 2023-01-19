New, "Science of Reading"-Based App Promises to Close the Literacy Gap in 1st, 2nd and 3rd Grade Classrooms by 2025

Free, Groundbreaking Reading App Proves That Children Can Learn How to Read in Just 12 Hours

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Youth Literacy Foundation, 501(c)(3), dba FUNetix®, has designed a new, patented app, for children ages 5-9, that helps them fall in love with reading. It's easier and up to 10X faster than any other phonics-based reading system, and is the only app that's proven to teach virtually any English-speaking child how to read in just 12 hours.

With hundreds of hours of video evidence showing children learning how to read, the 100% free, FUNetix 12 Hour Reading App™ is grabbing headlines as the only reading app that specifically promises reading success in 12 hours: a bold promise backed by 19 years of field research with thousands of children from all demographic and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The app was designed with the child in mind, incorporates all of the fundamental principles of the recently affirmed "Science of Reading," and is based on the principle of using child-friendly pronunciation symbols called "diacritics," to reveal the 44 sounds of English, that are often hidden in everyday words.

FUNetix was designed by a former U.S. Army, Spanish and Arabic linguist, Mr. R. Kali Woodward, to teach his own child how to read. According to Woodward, "FUNetix is for everyone, including new and struggling readers. The diacritics act like training wheels that help young children find immediate success and confidence in learning how to read. We have hundreds of hours of video documentation showing that any child, from any background, can learn to read in just 12 hours, if they are supported with just a minimal level of supervision. Our stated goal is to see ubiquitous use of FUNetix in every 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade classroom in America, by 2025."

Parents or teachers looking for a solution for new or struggling readers, can download this breakthrough app. No background knowledge in reading instruction is necessary, because the "Science of Reading" is infused throughout this 12 hour, fully narrated, gamified, phonics-based reading experience."

FUNetix is available in the App Store, Google Play (including Chromebook), and The Amazon App Store. There is no cost of any kind.

