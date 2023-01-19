ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ENVIROSERVE FROM SAVAGE

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed its acquisition of EnviroServe Inc. ("EnviroServe" or the "Company"), a leading national provider of environmental and waste management services, from Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services.

EnviroServe provides environmental remediation, waste management and emergency response services from over 35 locations across the U.S. The Company is committed to creating valued partnerships with customers to help them solve their complex, environmentally sensitive issues in a safe and sustainable manner.

"We are pleased to welcome EnviroServe, a business with a longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional results for its customers, to the One Rock portfolio," said Josh Goldman, Partner at One Rock. "Our investment in EnviroServe is a testament to the Company's reputation, its broad operational capabilities and, above all, the hard work and high level of commitment that its more than 550 Team Members bring to work each day."

"EnviroServe has established itself as a reliable partner for its customers as they address a wide range of environmental challenges," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner at One Rock. "Our extensive experience in the business and environmental services sectors as well as with corporate carve-outs positions us well to work with EnviroServe to grow and scale the business. We are excited to collaborate with EnviroServe's leadership team and provide the strategic and operational resources necessary to enhance its operational capabilities and expand its geographic footprint."

Nathan Savage, who will be retiring from Savage and leading EnviroServe as Chief Executive Officer, added: "As we enter the next phase in EnviroServe's evolution, I look forward to working with One Rock to create new and exciting opportunities for the business and our Team Members as we position ourselves as a provider of choice in the environmental services and waste solutions industry."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hallie Erlich

Prosek Partners

pro-onerock@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC