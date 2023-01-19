OverIT names Monica Simeone as Chief Philanthropy Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, a leading Field Service Management software provider, has announced the appointment of Monica Simeone as its new Chief Philanthropy Officer, a role reporting to OverIT's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo, directly.

OverIT will therefore donate its Field Service Management software platform, resources, and the effort of its people in terms of work hours needed for implementing the product, to non-profit organizations and communities experiencing emergency scenarios.

Simeone brings a career of strategic leadership and extensive nonprofit experience to the company. After receiving her master's degree in Law, she gained a tremendous background working for international non-governmental organizations in Africa and Asia, mostly as a Project Manager and/or Field Coordinator, thus experiencing the deepest meaning of humanity.

For the last 15 years Simeone has held several crucial positions, at Médecins Sans Frontières, first, and then at the Red Cross as Coordinator of two of the largest reception centers for asylum seekers in Italy. Later, during the COVID-19 emergency, she served as General Director for the Red Cross in the metropolitan city of Milan, Italy.

In her role at OverIT and given her huge experience at the forefront of international disasters, Monica Simeone will oversee all philanthropic initiatives and give-back programs.

"We are solidly committed to make a positive change in the world, through the donation our FSM platform and its implementation efforts, building stronger communities where our employees, customers, and partners, can pleasantly live and work." said Paolo Bergamo, CEO and Chairman. "I'm thrilled to welcome Monica to the OverIT team. Digital transformation is not only crucial for those production or service companies which are the very backbone of the economy, but provides dramatic benefits also to the NGO sector, which has now become fully aware of the huge impact digital tools have when it comes to field operations."

Monica Simeone shared "I'm really excited to be joining a tech jewel like OverIT. I have always had humanitarian aid at the top of my mind, but now it is acquiring a more inclusive meaning. Combining a tremendous need for participation, context awareness, and effective digital tools, the requirements of the communities can finally be met the way they deserve to. The development of dynamic connections between non-governmental organizations and technological resources is key."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

