Serial Entrepreneur And Sports Marketing Celebrity Brandon Steiner Partners With VC Cassel Shapiro's Skillr App, The Instant VidChats Marketplace Delivering Experts at Your Fingertips™

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillr, the iOS app for affordable per-minute instant video chats with experts across a broad spectrum of fields, announced today that it has entered into a series of sports channel marketing partnership agreements with noted serial entrepreneur and sports marketing celebrity, Brandon Steiner, Steiner's CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency.

Brandon Steiner Partners With VC Cassel Shapiro's Skillr App for VidChat Sports Star Experiences and Memorabilia Advice

Steiner, a sports memorabilia aficionado, is often approached by fans and friends for tips on what sports memorabilia to buy next. Now, Steiner's CollectibleXchange is using Skillr to answer those and other consumers' questions. Under the new exclusive Skillr Channel Partnership Agreement, CollectibleXchange sports memorabilia pros will utilize the Skillr App to provide consumers around the world with instant live one-on-one sports memorabilia advice.

In addition, The Steiner Agency has entered into a non-exclusive Skillr Channel Partnership Agreement to bring The Steiner Agency's stable of world-famous athletes into the Skillr App for bespoke interactive fan experiences at varying price points. Steiner and his CollectibleXchange have also entered into Skillr Referral Program Agreements the details of which are confidential but include cash referral fees plus long-term revenue royalty rights on those consumers his businesses introduce to Skillr.

Steiner stated, "We are very excited to be a part of the Skillr community because it gives us new channels for real-time interaction with new and existing customers. With Skillr we help consumers experience their sports star dreams and meet their memorabilia buying goals."

Skillr CEO Shapiro, an experienced Manhattan-based trader, venture capitalist and private equity fund manager, stated, "We're delighted our Skillr App can be a place for our good friend Brandon, CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency to support and acquire new customers. I'm pleased to welcome Brandon to the Skillr family of investors, partners, advisors, and our thousands of expert Skillrs."

The Skillr App

In the Skillr App on iOS there are live Skillrs available to video chat on your topic of interest and on your schedule. Skillrs' expertise ranges from the educational to personal and professional, so now with the Skillr App your live language lessons, homework help, interview coaching, Steiner's CollectibleXchange sports memorabilia pros and The Steiner Agency's sport stars are all on tap.

The Skillr Referral Program

Skillr provides a Referral Program through which influencers, consumers and Skillr pros alike – including Steiner, CollectibleXchange, other channel partners, charities, religious organizations, and educational institutions – can start earning cash by referring new users to the Skillr App. New participants receive and distribute referral codes good for a totally free Skillr intro session with selected Skillrs.

About CollectibleXchange

CollectibleXchange proudly offers a trusted online collectible platform with a diverse product selection catering to a global audience. This one-of-a-kind platform enables customers, top-tier collectors, store owners, professional athletes, celebrities and teams to sell their collectibles directly to consumers.

About The Steiner Agency

The Steiner Agency brings a unique, one-of-a kind business model together with over 30 years of sponsorship, brand activation and promotion experience, to connect global clients with exclusive sports properties. The Steiner Agency designs and execute unique events on behalf of clients featuring dynamic sports personalities. These strategic marketing events help tap into the emotional platform of sports, resulting in a cohesive alignment between brand and athlete, driving positive brand value and creating memorable guest experiences.

About Skillr

Founded in Manhattan in 2020 and run by a serial-entrepreneur team led by venture capitalist and private equity fund manager Cassel Shapiro, Skillr, Inc., is a developer of software solutions built to address business and social opportunities in the education technology and the digital gig economy industries.

Download the Skillr App on iOS today: Skillr App Install Link

