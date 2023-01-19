Youth Advocate and World Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Unveils Limited-Edition Wheaties Box Featuring Friends of the Children

At a special 'Breakfast of Champions' event, Friends of the Children announces a new Houston chapter under the leadership of Executive Director Brandon T. Denton

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of the Children Ambassador Simone Biles and Wheaties hosted a 'Breakfast of Champions' event to unveil her second limited-edition Wheaties box at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas. The box celebrates Biles' personal journey that has served as a catalyst for her continued support and advocacy for children in foster care, including her efforts with Friends of the Children that have helped the organization launch a new chapter - Friends of the Children–Houston.

Simone Biles Unveils Limited-Edition Wheaties Box Featuring Friends of the Children, Houston Chapter Launches

"I am honored to be featured on my second Wheaties box and grateful for the opportunity to highlight Friends of the Children, an extraordinary organization that is working to make sure other youth have access to mentors and the support to dream big in life," said Biles. "I hope my journey can be an example to all children that anything is possible, and I'm excited to help expand access to resources and mentorship in my hometown with the launch of the Friends of the Children—Houston chapter!"

Joined by family, friends, and youth from Friends of the Children, Biles shared her personal journey with foster care and adoption to help inspire today's youth to not let life circumstances define who they are or deter them from pursuing their dreams. The launch of Friends–Houston creates a larger footprint in Texas and marks the national organization's 29th location overall. The organization launched Friends of the Children–Austin in 2017.

"Friends of the Children could not be more thrilled to announce the Houston chapter launch with Ms. Biles and the team at General Mills," said Terri Sorensen, National CEO of Friends of the Children. "Their support was instrumental in bringing a chapter to Houston. It is also such a meaningful moment for our organization–and the youth we serve–to be featured on the iconic Wheaties box alongside a true champion for youth."

Friends–Houston, under the leadership of Brandon T. Denton, M.B.A., will begin identifying and enrolling children in the greater Houston area to welcome its first cohort of youth ages 4 to 6 years old, and by extension their families, later this year. The chapter aims to partner with key institutions, including DePelchin Children's Center, Houston Independent School District and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Their initial focus will be on supporting children and families in areas across Houston who have been disproportionately impacted by foster care and other systemic issues.

Read the full press release here and view photos from the event here.

View original content:

SOURCE Friends of the Children