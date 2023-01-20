CARsgen Presents Results on Anti-Claudin18.2-mAb AB011 at ASCO GI

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announces that a poster presentation highlighting the Phase 1 preliminary results of a recombinant humanized anti-claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody (AB011), as monotherapy and combination therapy, for patients with advanced solid tumors was presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium ("ASCO GI"), in San Francisco, California, during January 19-21, 2023.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation: A Multicenter, Phase 1 Study of AB011, a Recombinant Humanized Anti-CLDN18.2 Monoclonal Antibody, as Monotherapy and Combined with Capecitabine and Oxaliplatin (CAPOX) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (Abstract #391, Poster #G13)

Presenter: Jin Li MD

Session Title: Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other GI Cancers

About AB011

AB011 is a humanized Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody (mAb) product that has received an investigational new drug (IND) approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors. CARsgen is conducting a Phase I clinical trial of AB011 for the treatment of Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors in China to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of AB011 infusion.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. and is focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has built an integrated cell therapy platform with in-house capabilities that span target discovery, antibody development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale manufacturing. CARsgen has internally developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address major challenges of CAR T-cell therapies, such as improving the safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs. The Company's vision is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that brings innovative and differentiated cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: The Company cannot guarantee that it will be able to develop, or ultimately market, AB011 successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

All statements in this announcement that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Company's current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this announcement. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Company's control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this announcement might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, https://www.carsgen.com. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this announcement.

