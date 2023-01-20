SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. - FSM

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ("Fortuna" or the "Company") (NYSE: FSM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fortuna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 5, 2022, Fortuna issued a press release "report[ing] that its Mexican subsidiary, Compania Minera Cuzcatlan ('Minera Cuzcatlan'), has received written notice of a resolution . . . issued by the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ('SEMARNAT') which provides that SEMARNAT is re-assessing the 12-year extension ('EIA Extension') to the environmental impact authorization ('EIA') for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico that it granted to Minera Cuzcatlan in December 2021[.]"

On this news, Fortuna's stock price fell $0.43 per share, or 10.97%, to close at $3.49 per share on January 5, 2023.

