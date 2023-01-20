Spring Festival Reception for Foreign Experts

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC:

With Spring Festival approaching, a reception for foreign experts was hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on January 12.

On behalf of the MOST and State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs (SAFEA), Li Meng, vice-minister of MOST and administrator of SAFEA, extended festival greetings and best wishes to foreign experts in China and other foreigners who contribute to China's social and economic development, via video link.

"Over the past decade, China has made remarkable achievements in scientific and technological innovation, which have also been made with the contribution of foreign experts," said Li.

Li applauded foreign experts' role in promoting international exchanges and cooperation in the fields of scientific research, technological innovation, cultural exchanges and other fields. He sincerely hoped more foreign experts could work and start businesses in China.

"In the future, we will continue to strengthen cooperation and exchanges and contribute more wisdom and strength to addressing common challenges of humanity and building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Nearly 140 foreign experts and their families from over 40 countries and regions attended the event at the main venue in Beijing. At the same time, sub-venues were set up in Shandong, Tianjin, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui, Guangzhou, Shaanxi, Fujian, Hubei and Xizang Autonomous Region. More than 200 foreign experts attended the event on-line to celebrate the year of rabbit at the sub-venue.

During the talent show, foreign experts demonstrated the beauty of cultural diversity through their well-designed performances and shared the festival happiness via video link. Furthermore, some foreign dignitaries such as the Mayor of Cologne of Germany, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering of UK and Secretary General of American Society of Mechanical Engineers, delivered their Spring Festival wishes to participants in the form of videos and congratulatory letters.

