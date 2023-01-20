Tampa General Hospital, OneTGH Employer Solutions and Hillsborough County Partner for TGH Mobile Care to You Program

The TGH Mobile Care to You program delivers on-site health care services to Tampa Bay area communities and employers with support from Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) partnership with Hillsborough County to provide direct, on-site health care services to surrounding Tampa Bay communities and employers will soon be rolling onto area streets through two new mobile health units.

The units and services are made possible through COVID-19 CARES Act funding allocated by the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners and are operated by the TGH Mobile Care to You program. In addition to providing ongoing COVID-19 testing for county workers, the TGH Mobile Care to You program is focused on meeting the health care needs of underserved communities.

"We're bringing our world-class care directly to the community," said Tampa General Executive Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Care Officer Adam Smith. "The mobile units provide convenient access to many health care services from a dedicated Tampa General clinical care team." Health care services offered include annual physicals, COVID-19 testing, health fairs and screenings, immunizations, occupational health services and much more.

The TGH Mobile Care to You units will be operated and staffed by Tampa General Hospital's highly qualified clinical teams and are equipped with a wheel chair accessible exam room, wheelchair lift, restroom, laboratory testing area, intake/reception and waiting space. "We considered the best ways to meet the health care needs of the community. We wanted to invest in a program that would have a broad community impact while prioritizing underserved and vulnerable communities. We are proud to partner with Tampa General and the TGH Mobile Care to You program to provide this valuable health-care resource to the community," said Hillsborough County Health Care Services Director Gene Earley.

"We are always innovating at Tampa General. TGH Mobile Care to You is another example of programs we're developing with community partners to support public health and help eliminate social, structural and economic barriers to health care," said Smith.

In addition to providing care for Hillsborough County communities, TGH Mobile Care to You is also part of the OneTGH Employer Solutions services and provides on-site health care services to Tampa General corporate partners and Hillsborough County employees. Pre-employment testing, post-hire physicals, regulatory examinations and wellness check-ups are offered as well as educational sessions on wellness and requested health topics. "Workplace health programs can bring care directly to employees which helps them maintain their health – a benefit for staff and employers," said Smith.

For more information about TGH Mobile Care to You and program services, call OneTGH Employer Solutions, 855-844-8743 or visit TGH.org/Mobile.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

TGH Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR Hillsborough Co. Contact: Todd Pratt Senior Communications Specialist Media Relations (813) 844-7322 (direct) (813) 276-2409 (direct) (727) 510-6363 (cell) (813) 373-1023 (cell) ehardy@tgh.org PrattT@HillsboroughCounty.org

