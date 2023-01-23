Needham Bank Opens New Branch in Medford and Donated $35,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2022, Needham Bank opened its new Medford location at 270 Mystic Avenue, which includes a full-service retail branch and Specialized Banking Center (SBC). Needham Bank's Medford retail branch is equipped with a drive-up ATM, drive-up teller window, walk-up ATM, night deposit box, coin machine, private office space and community meeting space. The SBC serves cannabis-related and money service business customers on the first floor, with office space on the second floor. The offices operate with regular business hours, Monday – Wednesday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Thursday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

To celebrate the new offices in Medford, Needham Bank donated $35,000 to local Medford organizations, which included $10,000 each to Mystic Community Market and Medford Community Housing, and $5,000 each to Medford Educational Foundation, Medford Housing Authority and Walnut Street Center.

"Building communities is at the heart of what Needham Bank does, so when we made plans to establish a branch in Medford, we immediately began learning more about the community," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "After selecting five organizations that we felt make a true impact on the Medford community, we reached out to offer our support and start building a relationship. We look forward to meeting more of the non-profit leaders in Medford and furthering our community support in 2023."

"We were surprised and delighted when the Needham Bank team reached out to offer an unsolicited $10,000 gift for the pantry," said Debbie Amaral, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Community Market. "It's great to see that Needham Bank recognizes the work we're doing and supports our mission to provide nutrition and community health services to the Medford community."

Both the retail branch and SBC are comprised of experienced employees. Gene Kalaw is the Vice President, Medford Branch Manager and is also a 20-year resident and active member of the Medford community. John Norris is the Vice President, Specialized Banking Center Branch Manager and brings over 20 years of experience to his role.

"We are incredibly excited to serve the residents, businesses and nonprofits in Medford," said Paul Evangelista, Executive Vice President-Director of Specialized Banking. "Although the branch is new, our seasoned bankers are familiar with the Medford community and ready to assist customers however they can."

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892.

